The Holidays are Almost Here – What’s Open on Christmas Day

As Christmas Day approaches, many Central New Yorkers are planning their festivities while also wondering which places will remain open or closed on the holiday. Sometimes after family and friends have left, one just feels like getting out of the house. Here's a quick guide to help you navigate the day.

What’s Closed:

•Retail Stores: Most major retailers, including Target, Walmart, and local favorites like Herb Philipson’s, will be closed. Sangertown Square Mall will also take the day off, continuing its tradition of being shuttered on Christmas.

•Government Offices: All city, county, and state offices will be closed, along with the U.S. Post Office and the DMV.

•Banks: Expect banks to be closed for the day, as Christmas is a federal holiday.

•Restaurants: Many local eateries will be closed, but some national chains may operate with limited hours (more on that below).

What’s Open:

•Some local bars will open in the evening on Christmas, but most will be closed.

•Convenience Stores: Chains like Stewart’s Shops, Cliff's Local Market, Mirabito, Fastrac, and Byrne Dairy (among others) will remain open, though hours may vary by location. These are great options if you need last-minute essentials.

•Gas Stations: Most gas stations will be open to keep travelers fueled, but convenience store sections may have limited hours.

•Pharmacies: While CVS and Walgreens will generally stay open, their pharmacy counters may have adjusted hours. It’s best to call ahead.

•Restaurants: Some national chains like Denny’s, IHOP, and select McDonald’s locations will be open. Additionally, a few local Chinese restaurants are expected to serve diners.

Activities:

•Movie Theaters: Many theaters, including Regal Cinemas, will be open for those who want to enjoy a holiday blockbuster.

•Ski Resorts: Resorts like Woods Valley and McCauley Mountain may offer skiing for those looking to hit the slopes.

Whether you’re celebrating at home or venturing out, plan ahead and check local hours to ensure a smooth holiday. Merry Christmas, Central New York!

