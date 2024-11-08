The Cheapest Places to Buy a Dozen Eggs in Upstate NY

The rising cost of food has become a significant concern for residents across New York State, and the costs of goods was one of the things that affected people's votes for President, according to exit polls. Staple items like eggs have seen notable price increases, prompting consumers to seek more affordable options.

Food Prices in New York State

New York consistently ranks among the states with the highest grocery costs. According to a 2023 report, the average monthly grocery expenditure per person in New York was approximately $482.87, placing it fourth nationally.

Egg Prices Across New York

Egg prices have been particularly volatile, influenced by factors such as supply chain disruptions and avian influenza outbreaks. In New York City, for instance, the average cost for a dozen eggs has reached $5.06. A bargain brand dozen of eggs in the Utica-Rome area are costing $3.79 right now.

Want to save some money? Here are the Top 10 Places in Upstate New York with the Lowest Egg and Grocery Prices:

1. Aldi – Multiple locations in Utica-Rome, Mohawk Valley; known for competitive pricing on dairy products, and other grocery items.

2. Walmart – Various locations; offers their Great Value brand eggs at lower prices.

3. Price Chopper – Found in upstate regions; frequently runs promotions on eggs.

4. Tops Friendly Markets – Western and Central New York; offers loyalty discounts. (Oneida)

5. ShopRite – Primarily in the Hudson Valley; known for weekly sales on groceries, including eggs.

6. Hannaford – Locations in the Capital Region; offers competitive egg prices.

7. Wegmans – Western New York; provides value packs and discounts. (Syracuse)

8. BJ's Wholesale Club – Membership required; bulk purchasing leads to lower per-unit costs.

9. Costco – Membership-based; offers bulk egg purchases at reduced prices. (Syracuse)

10. Trader Joe's – Various locations; known for affordable organic options. (Syracuse)

It's important to note that prices can fluctuate based on location, store policies, and market conditions. Consumers are encouraged to check local listings and store flyers for the most current pricing.

In conclusion, while New York State faces higher-than-average food costs, particularly for items like eggs, consumers can find relief by exploring various retailers known for their competitive pricing. Staying informed and shopping strategically can help mitigate the impact of rising food prices on household budgets.