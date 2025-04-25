The Chairman of Herkimer County Legislature Has Been Jailed

The Chairman of the Herkimer County Legislature has been sent to jail after violating his probation, according to authorities.

49-year-old Robert Hollum of Mohawk, NY was arraigned in CAP court in the Town of German Flats on a probation violation. He was remanded to the Herkimer County Jail without bail, and was later transferred to the Oneida County Correctional Facility. He will reappear in court at a later date.

Two Previous Arrests

Hollum's prior arrest was by New York State Police on September 11, 2024 on a weapons charge.

NYSP: On July 18, 2024, State Police were dispatched to an unoccupied disabled vehicle in a ditch on Warren Road in the town of German Flatts. Troopers observed a long gun (.22 caliber) in the rear passenger floorboard and 500 rounds of .22 caliber ammunition nearby. Troopers secured the gun and responded to the registered owner's address who stated he ran out of fuel.

State Police said at the time, the case had been assigned to a Special Prosecutor from the Oneida County District Attorney's Office, which negotiated his plea deal.

Hollum's first arrest came on May 19th, 2024 by Ilion Police on charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree as well as having an open alcohol container in a vehicle, according to Ilion Police.

Despite those legal challenges, Hollum has remained in his position as the leader of the Herkimer County Legislature. It's unclear how the Legislature will react to today's legal troubles, as well as what legal authority they have to take action on his elected and/or leadership positions.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based on information received from local authorities. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

