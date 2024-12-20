This year was one of the worst ever for store closures.



As 2024 comes to a close, economists are looking back at the retailers that significantly shrank or went under entirely.

This year, New York saw the end of Sears and KMart, which shuttered their last remaining locations in the state.

2016.12.13-KMART-B loading...

Nationwide, chains like LL Flooring and Bob's Stores went completely under and abruptly closed all remaining locations.

Other chains are still limping along despite closing hundreds of stores across the United States. Here's the 10 that shuttered the most in 2024.

Are These the Best Desserts In the Hudson Valley? Take a Look! Over the many years of writing this site, we found that any and all food posts that we do are the ones that get the biggest reaction from our readers. Restaurants, taverns, food trucks, food festivals, food holidays, coffee houses, etc. They always get the most attention. Probably the most popular are the ones that feature desserts. So that is what we are going to do!

This gallery looks at some very awesome desserts we have found in the Hudson Valley this year (we will do other Upstate New York regions in the future). Are they the best of the best? Well, we will let you be the judge. But what we do know is that after writing and researching stories all year long, these sweet treats really caught our eyes.

They will catch yours too!

(Note that all of these items are not necessarily always on the restaurant menu, as some might be featured specialty desserts as various times of the year). Gallery Credit: Chuck DImperio

The economic scene looked a little different in Central New York.

While the area lost some of these chains to the ailing economy, a greater sense of loss was felt when a local store had to go out of business.

While some of these closures were due to retirement, others admittedly couldn't stay afloat due to ongoing issues from the pandemic, supply chain problems, and customers increasingly shifting their dollars to online shopping.

However, the area also lost many restaurants in 2024 for similar reasons.

Food prices skyrocketed in 2024 - so much so that lowering them became a major promise on the presidential campaign trail.

That, alongside inflation and a drop in customers also forced many beloved restaurants to hang up their hats.

25 CNY Restaurants and Businesses That Are No More in 2024 Central New York bid farewell to several iconic businesses over the past year, ranging from national chains to local favorites.

While the economy caused some companies to close up shop, retirements also caused several beloved stores and eateries to become nothing but a distant memory.

Let's take a moment to remember what we lost in 2024. Gallery Credit: WIBX

This begs to question: Will 2025 be any better?

The answer is a lot more nuanced than a simple yes or no. In fact, economists are anticipating a rather rocky year due to potential tariffs, trade wars, and stricter immigration policies that could prevent certain workers from entering the country.

Vanguard was among the economists offering a reserved outlook of next year while some like Goldman Sachs offered nothing could be worse than 2024.

3.2 Million File Unemployment Claims As Economy Reels From COVID-19 Pandemic Stephanie Keith/Getty Images loading...

In the end, a lot could change after January 1, and that could be for the better or worse depending on what else happens on a global scale.

Ready for the new roller coaster?

Get our free mobile app

Memories of the Remington Arms Plant in Ilion, NY Here are just a few photos of some memories of the Remington Arms plant in Ilion, NY. On March 4, 2024, the plant closed its doors and left the village it called home for more than 200 years. Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler