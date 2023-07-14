Teen Shot By 2 Different People Survives, Police Search For Suspects
A 17-year-old is recovering after being shot on City Street in Utica on Thursday night.
Police say it happened at around 9:30 p.m., leaving the teen with gunshot wounds to his chest and arm. The victim received what police called life-saving measures at St. Elizabeth Medical Center and remains hospitalized.
Meanwhile, cops are seeking suspects in the case. Police believe there were two separate shooters involved in the incident. A 9mm handgun was located in a yard not far from the shooting. Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to come forward.
Tips can be submitted by calling the UPD Major Crimes Unit at 315-223-3556, or information can also submitted anonymously through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers.
Police say tipsters who submit information through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers remain completely anonymous. Information can be called in at 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), or online at MohawkValleyCrimeStoppers.com.
