Birth rates across New York state continue to tumble. Here's where they're falling most.

The nation has seen a 75% decline in teen pregnancies over the past 3 decades.

In 2020, it was estimated the teen birth rate was 15.4 births for every 1,000 teenage girls. This year, it's fallen by another 6 births per 1,000 people.

The rate reached its peak in 1991, where studies determined the rate had been 61.8 births per 1,000 teens.

The Nationwide Children's Hospital warns teen pregnancies carry significant risk of premature births, low birth weights, and even death.

Additionally, unintended teen pregnancies often causes young mothers to be unable to access prenatal care. This also causes financial and mental health issues down the road as the young mother might not know the full reality of raising an infant.

Making matters worse is the reality that these young moms go on to become single parents, which also puts the baby at additional risk.

Studies have also found just 3% of teen moms go on to receive a college diploma before they turn 30.

Luckily, this kind of messaging as well as increased access to birth control and reduction of abstinence-only sex education has helped lower the teen birth rate, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Here in New York, it is sinking like a stone and a new study from BadCredit.org found the counties that are seeing the highest success.

Jefferson, Herkimer, Essex, and Chenango county respectively placed 10th through 7th with a 6% decline in their birth rates.

In 6th and 5th place were Lewis and Cattaraugus County, respectively, with a 7 percent decline in teen pregnancies.

Fourth through 2nd place, respectively, went to Montgomery, Chemung, and Bronx counties with an 8 percent drop in their rates.

First place went to the only county with a 9% drop in their teen birth rates, which was Schuyler County.

New York State as a whole has seen a 4% drop in teenage pregnancies since 2019. Unfortunately, that means the Empire State has ways to go as it experienced the 46th biggest drop nationally.

The state with the overall highest decline was New Mexico, which saw rates plunge by 11% over the past five years.

Jon McDonald, senior editor at BadCredit.org, says its important teen births continue falling because it puts young parents at a financial and educational disadvantage.

There’s no question that more access to sex education, healthcare and contraception can really help counter the number of teen pregnancies, and in turn, this can help young people get off to a better start in their future life and career, and hopefully a stronger financial future.

You can read more about the study HERE.

