Beaches at Sylvan Beach Closed This Weekend Due to Algae

Sometimes it feels like we can't catch a break this summer. We finally have beautiful sunny, warm weather and it gets ruined by either Canadian wildfire smoke, or now - algae blooms.

Officials at Sylvan Beach say both Sylvan Beach and the Verona Beach State Park are closed to swimming because of dangerous algae blooms. Oneida Shores in Onondaga County are also closed to swimming because of high levels of the bacteria E. Coli. There's also no projected time for when the ban will be lifted. In Sylvan Beach, the beach is open, but swimming is prohibited.

Sunny, warm dry weather is in the forecast, but unfortunately, local swimmers will have to find another place to cool off. Officials say the warm weather and shallow waters along the beaches of Oneida Lake are the perfect recipe for blue-green algae blooms.

High levels of algae are dangerous to humans and animals, so officials say dogs should stay out of the water, as well.

Sylvan Beach officials say their ban is in place at least until Sunday night, but it could be extended. They say the algae bloom this year is the worst they've seen in more than a decade.

According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), algae blooms are prevalent in shallow waters in hot weather. Because the shallow water heats up easily, it makes for a great breeding ground for algae, which can release toxins harmful to humans and animals.

Harmful algal blooms are the rapid growth of algae or cyanobacteria in water that can harm people, animals, or the environment.

Going in or near water with a harmful algal bloom can make you and your animals sick.

Stay out if water looks discolored, has scum, or smells bad.

