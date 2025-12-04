Swifty’s Pub in Utica Closed After $2.2 Million Tax Seizure

Swifty's Pub on Genesee Street in Utica has closed its doors after NYS officials say the business, along with its two other Upstate New York locations were seized, according to the New York State Department of Taxation, for failure to pay some $2.2 million dollars in back taxes.

A bright yellow sign on the business door at 257 Genesee Street says that the property has been seized for non-payment of taxes and it is now in possession of the State of New York. The official state sign says "any person who attempts to tamper or interfere with (the) property will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law."

Swifty's in Utica, closed by the NYS Department of Taxation. Photo by Benjamin Keeler for TSM Swifty's in Utica, closed by the NYS Department of Taxation. Photo by Benjamin Keeler for TSM loading...

According to public records, the restaurant is owned by Swifty's Restaurant and Pub Inc. which lists Dave Swift as the individual responsible for the business. In addition to Utica, Swift owns Swifty's locations in Colonie and Delmar. Another Swifty's used to be located in Speculator, but that location was sold in 2011.

The Albany Times Union is reporting that the restaurants held a Black Friday Special last week offering a free $20 gift card for anyone who purchased a $50 gift card. A current special on their website offers $5 free with the purchase of a $25 gift card. It's not clear if people who have purchased gift cards will have the ability to get a refund, or if the restaurant will reopen at some point so that the cards can be used.

WIBX has reached out to Swift for comment, and we're awaiting a response.

