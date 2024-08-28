School is back in session for New York State's various colleges and universities.

Move in day was last week for students at Hamilton College, Cornell, Colgate, SUNY Poly, and other famous Central New York institutions.

Our state tends to flaunt its reputation for having some of the top universities, best community colleges, and most famous party colleges in the country.

Recently, two colleges in the state were said to have the best programs for a successful marketing career and veterinary career.

That said, New York's esteemed higher education scene influences how much it costs and is used to justify its premium charge.

Tuition has ballooned so much, the Empire State was named the #1 most expensive state to attend college.

Luckily, the nation's best "value for money" university, which is said to offer a great education for the lowest cost nationally, is also in the Empire State.

While some argue the cost of a college education is worth the price, others are starting to treat it like an investment that must be worthy of their hard-earned money. That is why students are becoming even more critical of the schools they want to attend.

This added scrutiny is fueling more exposé pieces of New York's higher education scene, with a recent study naming 14 state institutions the worst colleges in America based on a poor return of investment.

Other reports are pushing boundaries by hitting schools where it hurts most: student safety.

This has led to some inflammatory articles using pseudo-science or downright phony "facts" to elicit a strong reaction; like a report from the Parrish Law Firm that stated New York was home to four of the most dangerous colleges in all of America.

That particular report sparked massive outrage from college and state officials, who accused the study of faking data for inflammatory purposes.

While some reports like the one mentioned above can be written off as clickbait, there are other reputable studies of the same nature that rely on reliable and more concrete data - because it is something prospective students genuinely want to know.

One such safety survey comes from Safe Report, which released its annual study of the most dangerous college campuses in the country. It should be noted this report didn't mention a single institution from New York in its top 10.

The report also identified colleges with the highest and lowest crime rate on a state-by-state basis - including New York.

The report determined the Empire State's most dangerous college was, shockingly, SUNY Buffalo State University.

Based on data from the U.S. Department of Education regarding violent and property crimes committed on campus, SUNY Buffalo's overall crime rate is rated 4.97 incidents per 1,000 students.

That number is far below what the 10th most dangerous campus in America scored, which was the University of California, San Diego. Its crime rate was 9.0 out of 1,000 students.

When it comes to student safety, the study found New York is home to two of the safest college campuses in all of America: Long Island University and CUNY Hunter College.

The institutions reported a respective crime rate of .06 and .09 incidents per 1,000 students.

Long Island was deemed the 4th safest school in the country while CUNY Hunter finished in 9th place. Both reported just 1 on-campus crime in the previous year.

It should be of note Long Island's campus was also found to have the 9th lowest property crime rate in America, with just 1 report in a year.

As an added bonus, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice in NYC was found to have the 9th lowest violent crime rate in the nation, with just 1 on-campus incident reported in 2023.

While a crime can happen anywhere, this report should hopefully assuage parents and students' concerns about how safe they are to attend college in New York. Overall, the state's campuses are among the most secure.

But, if you're a worrywart and want to reference another reputable study of the nation's most dangerous campuses, here's a recent survey from Niche.com for you to consume.

