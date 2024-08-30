Summer Ends Locally in Utica at Annual Summer Bazaar

Summer Ends Locally in Utica at Annual Summer Bazaar

Pizza Fritte on the fryer at the Annual Summer Bazaar at Mary, Mother of Our Savior Parish in South Utica. Photo by Paul Buckley

The Pizza Fritte will be frying, the games playing and the music will be loud and clear as the unofficial summer comes to a close at the annual Summer Bazaar at Mary, Mother of Our Savior Parish in South Utica this weekend on the corner of Barton Ave (Father Salerno Way) and Genesee Street.

The annual summer event serves as a fund raiser for the parish and Notre Dame Schools, and it serves as the glowing sign that school is about to be back in session. This year's event continues Friday, August 30th, from 4 pm until 10 pm, and Saturday, from noon until 10 pm. The event kicked off on Thursday evening.

Entertainment on Friday night includes Vinyl Logic from 4 'til 6 pm, and Country Justice from 7-10. On Saturday, DJ Craig Farley plays tunes from 1 until 4 pm, Joe LaPaglia and Guest from 4:30 until 6:30, and The Crazy Fools play live from 7-10 pm.

The event features food on the grill, pizza fritte, Cafe Canola food truck, plus beer and wine. There are basket raffles, and the Bazaar Raffle with a $10,000 grand prize. Second Prize is $1,500 and third prize is $1,000. Tickets are $20 each.

Volunteers are still being recruited for cleanup. Organizers ask if anyone has a few minutes to spare and would like to help with Bazaar clean up - it will happen after the 10:30 am Mass on Sunday, September 1st, please meet at one of the dumpsters and someone will be there to direct you.

9 New Favorites from the New Menu at Utica's 72 Tavern and Grill

The 72 Tavern and Grill, a Utica, NY sports bar and restaurant connected to the Adirondack Bank Center, has now re-opened after an 18-month COVID-19 shutdown. The grand reopening has featured previous favorites from the previous menu, and some new updated menu items. Here are photos taken by photographer Nancy L. Ford of some of our favorites tasted during the restaurant's soft opening.

Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler

From A To Z- Chicken Riggies You Need To Try In 2024 Central New York

These are just a few of the riggies that you can try in Central New York, from A to Z. What restaurant serves up your favorites?

Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

17 Amazing Vintage Utica, NY Collectables Selling Right Now on Ebay

Check out these very unique and vintage Utica, NY, created collectables that are for sale right now on Ebay. These items could make for unique holiday gift ideas. Prices range from $999 to $38.75 an there are links back to Ebay for each item.

Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler

61 Amazing Snapshots of Utica's Most Unique Boilermaker Ever

The 2021 Utica Boilermaker Road Race will go down in the history books as one of the most unique, with an all-vaccinated field running the 5K and 15K on October 10th, without elite runners, and with thousands of regular participants sitting this one out because of COVID. The excitement this year was special and exclusive and there was no shortage of it, as seen through the lens of award winning photo-journalist Nancy L. Ford of Utica. Here are 61 awesome photos featuring some of the best moments from this year's race.

Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler

 

 

 

 

Categories: Utica-Rome News, Weird News, WIBX News