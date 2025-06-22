Tens of thousands of people are still without power after severe storms toppled trees and downed power lines across the Mohawk Valley.

Among the hardest hit areas were Clark Mills, Clinton, Kirkland, Taberg, and Westmoreland.

It is currently unknown when power will be fully restored. National Grid is currently assessing the damage and will put any updates on its Outage Map.

National Grid says it has restored power to roughly 43,500 of the 90,000 customers who lost power.

To track outage updates, visit National Grid's Outage Central to report your outage and sign up for outage alerts.

Resources for Those Impacted by Sunday's Storm

For those who need to charge their phones or access the internet, the Clinton United Methodist Church on Utica Road in Clinton is staying open until 8 p.m. today, June 22, and from 6am to 8 pm tomorrow, June 23.

The church will also provide air conditioning, coffee, and cookies.

With extreme heat in the forecast, the outages are raising concerns about people being able to stay cool.

The state has an updated list of all available cooling centers, which can be filtered by county.

Flood Risk Impacting Central New York

There are travel advisories in place for Madison County due to flooded roadways and downed power lines. Some areas needed to be evacuated due to rising water levels.

Flash flooding remains a concern due to the sheer amount of rain that fell on Sunday morning. The area reportedly received between 3 to 5 inches of rain, which is causing rivers and creeks to swell.

Chenango County is under a Flood Warning until 8 A.M. Tuesday.

A River Flood Warning remains in effect for the Oneida Creek area in Oneida and Madison County. It remains in effect until 12:22 PM Monday, June 23.

Storm water runoff could cause the creek to pool in between Sconondoa Street and the abandoned railroad tracks, and around Carinci Park.

This will remain in effect until at least tomorrow afternoon.

Motorists are urged to turn around if they come across a flooded road and to never try to cross it, as it can lead to life-threatening situations.

Downed Wires Should Be Treated as Live

Residents across the Mohawk Valley are being reminded to stay away from power lines and, if they must travel, to provide plenty of space for repair crews and first responders.

As of print time, there are no emergency declarations or orders in place. This report will update should any be called.

Those who suffered damage to their home or personal property can check this flier from the NYS Department of Financial Services regarding storm recovery resources.

The flier explains how to seek emergency assistance, report difficulties with insurance companies, and learn about the flood insurance program.

Storms Turn Deadly in Central New York

The death toll currently stands at 3, with the Oneida County Sheriff's Office confirming two children and one adult died in separate incidents in Clark Mills.

More information is expected at a later time. The identities of the deceased are being withheld.

