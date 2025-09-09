Whitesboro School Lockout, Police Capture 3 Men Following Search

An intense search involving a stolen vehicle, a thruway chase, and three fleeing suspects failing to comply with New York State Troopers, forced the Whitesboro School District to institute a Building Lockout on Tuesday. All after school activities have been cancelled, but Whitesboro school officials say police now have the there men in custody, according to a district-wide app alert. According to Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol, his department was assisting New York State Police in the search for three suspects who led police on a chase, and then exited their vehicle in the Marcy area causing a major police response and the Whitesboro School District to go on Building Lockout, police say.

911 Report: Oneida County Sheriff's Office, New York State Police (Remsen), New York State Police (Marcy), New York Mills Police Department, New York State Police (Oneida), Whitestown Police Department, NY State Environmental Conservation Police, Whitesboro Police Department, New York State Police (Sylvan Beach), New York State Police (Lee)

As of 2:48 p.m. on Tuesday, school officials sent out an alert that said police have informed them that they have the three men in custody.

(Update 3:45 p.m.) According to a release, from New York State Police, the incident started at Destiny USA in Syracuse when a vehicle was stolen outside Macy's at about 11 a.m..

Troopers say, a group of individuals, all dressed in black and gray clothing and wearing surgical masks, entered the store and stole men’s merchandise. Troopers say, no weapons were displayed and the suspects fled in multiple vehicles.

Syracuse Police initially pursued two of the suspect vehicles before discontinuing the chase. A short time later, State Police located one of the vehicles and pursued it eastbound on the New York State Thruway (I-90) in the city of Oneida, where it crashed. The sole occupant sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken into custody, police say.

Another suspect's vehicle was later found near State Route 291 in the town of Marcy. Police say the three suspects fled the vehicle on foot. A coordinated search by State Police, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Park Police, New York Mills, Whitestown, Whitesboro, and Yorkville Police Departments, the Department of Environmental Conservation, and other partner agencies resulted in three suspects being taken into custody. Troopers say the two vehicles were reported stolen out of the city of Utica.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

Check back for additional details.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from school and police reports. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

