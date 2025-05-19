If you consider yourself a perfect plane passenger, you may be in the minority.

A new study claims New Yorkers make up some of the worst travelers in the nation.

They're talking people who willingly clip or file their nails on a plane, argue with others over seats, and overall act like entitled children.

Thanksgiving Travel Returns To Near Pre-Pandemic Volumes Across U.S. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images loading...

During all my years of plane travel, I have yet to come across someone who encompasses the definition of a flight attendant's nightmare.

The worst ever experience I ever had was back in 2017 when the man sitting in the row front of me kept dropping the nastiest farts the entire flight from Toronto to New York City.

Thank God for the flight attendant, because she hooked me and my friend up with free drinks to apologize for the smelly inconvenience.

An Aeroplane Departs London Heathrow Airport Oli Scarff/Getty Images loading...

While I, personally, have never had a horrific passenger experience - plenty of others have and may have gone viral on social media for sharing their bizarre encounters.

According to a new study, these poorly behaved passengers are likely from New York.

New York Passengers Rank among States With the Worst Travel Habits

In their annual roundup of America's Naughtiest Travel Habits, Solitaire Bliss looked into the states with the best and naughtiest behavior on planes.

New York ranked fourth worst overall, with the biggest travel faux pas committed by residents is reclining their seats without asking the person behind them.

While I hate it when the person in front of me reclines, I suck it up because they don't require my permission to be comfortable.

Anyways, 57% of New Yorkers surveyed confessed to this particular action.

Other documented bad behavior was 45% admitting to wearing too much cologne or perfume on a plane, 27% saying they have gotten into a loud argument with another person while flying, and 14% saying they have chatted on the phone a little too loudly during the flight.

Probably the most disgusting of all, however, was the 11% of individuals who said they have filed or clipped their nails while in the air.

Gross!

So what in-flight sins did New Yorkers not commit? That would be leaving garbage behind, putting legs in the aisle, using both armrests, and drinking too much.

Italy's Tourism Sector Predicted To Lose Billions From COVID-19 Impact Laurel Chor/Getty Images) loading...

Farting on a plane was not included in the roundup. But as a fart factory survivor, I implore anyone who feels they have to let one rip while flying to please do it in the restroom.

Others will figure out you cut the cheese. There's only so many possible suspects in the cockpit.

Especially if the flight isn't full - like mine was. Food for thought.

