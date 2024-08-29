People moving to NY from These States the Most

Looks like more people are moving in to New York than out.

This comes as a new report ranked New York among the top 3 states losing the fewest residents.

The report stated the western half of the country is hemorrhaging the most people, with expats from Colorado, Idaho, and Wyoming leading the charge.

New York reportedly saw the second smallest population decline in the country, losing just 1.4% of its total people to other states or abroad.

This was surprising news, considering New York saw the sharpest decreases in home ownership in the country and is the state with the fewest young homeowners.

Now another study from 24/7 WallSt is chiming in and claims a shocking number of Americans are relocating to New York.

Based on the latest Census data, New York added 301,500 new residents in 2022, which was the sixth most out of any other state.

Here's where most of these new residents came from.

The study says Illinois lost the 11th highest number of people to New York, which was 8,679 residents, while 7,787 fled Maryland in 2022.

The District of Columbia came in 13th, losing 5,861 people to our state that year, while Colorado and Washington respectively rounded out the top 15.

Colorado gave up 5,720 people to the Empire State while Washington said goodbye to 4,683 former residents.

New York did see some of its population move out in 2022, and it seems the most of them headed down to Florida. Based on census data, a shocking 91,201 New Yorkers moved to the Sunshine State in 2022.

New Jersey saw the second highest influx, gaining 75,103 new residents from its neighbor state, while Connecticut claimed the third most with 50,670 expats moving to the Nutmeg State.

Despite New York shedding roughly 545,500 people in 2022, the sheer amount of people heading to our state that year helped balance the population loss.

The Census Bureau noted the volume of Americans moving to the Empire State was the highest number in a decade.

While those fleeing New York said they left to find a better quality of life and a lower cost of living, which were the two main reasons people moved away that year, the rest of America thinks the benefits of living in the Empire State outweigh the negatives.

