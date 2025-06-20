State Police Release the Name of the Man Killed in Herkimer Crash

State Police in East Herkimer have released the details regarding a one-vehicle crash in the Village of Herkimer on Wednesday afternoon. Police had been waiting to release the name of the victim until next of kin was notified.

Troopers say, 43-year-old James M. Kowalczik died of injuries he received when his

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee when exited the roadway on West German Street in the village, and struck a tree. Kowalczik was transported by ambulance to Wynn Hospital in Utica where he was pronounced deceased. Kowalczik was the only occupant in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Police say, the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The accident happened on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at about 3:27 p.m. while the SUV was headed east on West German Street. Troopers say the vehicle exited the north shoulder of the roadway and struck a tree.

The crash remains under investigation by the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and further details will be released at a later time.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from State Police in East Herkimer. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

