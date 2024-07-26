New York State Police are investigating a tragic incident where a pedestrian was struck and killed by a freight train.

State Police officials say the incident happened around noontime on Thursday, July 25. According to authorities, they received emergency calls around 11:56 in the morning that a pedestrian was hit by a CSX freight train in Oriskany.

The incident happened in the northern part of the village, under the River Street overpass. Numerous departments responded to the call, including New York State Police and the Oneida County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation is being helmed by State Police, who have not released the identity of the deceased pending notifying next of kin.

Information regarding the incident is limited at this time. Police are investigating if the deceased died by suicide or the incident is, indeed, a tragic accident.

The story will be updated as more details are released.

Safety Basics for Walking on Train Tracks

Police are urging the public to refresh themselves on railroad safety. It's estimated that 500 people are killed by trains each year in the country. Roughly 7,000 more are injured every year.

Residents are reminded that all train tracks are private property and it is illegal to walk on them, as reported by Operation Lifesaver. Additionally, while certain passenger trains travel at set times, freight trains do not, which means the public should always treat railroad tracks as if a train is on them.

The biggest reason for this is because trains cannot stop on a dime. "It takes the average freight train traveling 55 mph more than a mile—the length of 18 football fields—to stop," the report warned.

This is why trains always have right of way, and this includes emergency vehicles.

The only legal way to cross train tracks is through designated crossways for cars and pedestrians.

