State Police: Cop Charged With Exposing Himself to a 16-Year-Old

An Upstate NY Police officer has been arrested and charged with having an inappropriate conversation with a minor on Facebook.

State Police issued a felony complaint on Friday against 39-year-old Shawn Jordan, who is an officer in the Rochester Police Department, on charges that he exposed himself to a 16-year-old female and acted in "a lewd manner" during a video chat with the teen on Facebook.

Jordan is charged with one count of Disseminating Indecent Material to Minors in the 1st Degree, a Class D Felony, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a Class A Misdemeanor. Both charges are non-qualifying offenses for purposes of bail.

A No Contact Order of Protection was issued for the victim by Rochester City Court Judge Lopez.

WHAM in Rochester is reporting that Jordan has been suspended without pay, and Rochester Police Chief David Smith called the allegations "reprehensible."

WHAM also reported that this is not the first time Jordan has been disciplined while serving as a Rochester police officer. They say the 14-year veteran to the police force was under investigation from April until November of 2016 after it was alleged that he threatened someone's life, conducted personal business in a police vehicle, and obtained personal information through police computers, according to WHAM. According to police records, he was suspended without pay for 10-days.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call Rochester police. Regardless of the area in which an investigation or crime is taking place, anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

