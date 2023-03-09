State Police Arrest 5 In Connection With Hamilton Home Invasion

New York State Police say they have now arrested all five individuals believed to be involved in a home invasion incident that occurred over the weekend in Hamilton.

After initially charging two people earlier this week, Troopers arrested three more people on Thursday - two 18-year-olds and a 16-year-old minor, police said.

The latest charges of first-degree robbery and first degree burglary, both class B level felonies, were filed against against Kaalo Baggling and Tamiyah Penn as well as an unnamed juvenile. All three are from the Rochester area, police said.

The incident involved five suspects in a what police said was a home invasion style robbery, with the residents being physically assaulted and resulting in the theft of several guns, drugs, an XBOX and tools. It happened on March 7, at 5:30 p.m. at home on Eaton Street in the village.

Troopers have already charged 18-year-old Emmanuel Brewer of Hamilton with the same charges, along with another minor from Herkimer, police said.

Brewer was being held in the Madison County Jail on $50,000 cash bail or $100,000 bond.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

