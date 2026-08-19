It’s True: State Farm is Issuing Checks to Some New York Drivers

If you have State Farm auto insurance in the Mohawk Valley, keep an eye on your mailbox and your email. You could have some money coming your way.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company has started sending payments to qualifying auto customers as part of a one-time $5 billion cash-back dividend. The company says millions of customers have already received payments, with more going out over the next several months.

It's the largest dividend of its kind in State Farm's more than 100-year history.

The money is being distributed to eligible customers covering more than 49 million State Farm Mutual auto vehicles across the country. Each customer's payment is based on a percentage of the premium paid on qualifying policies during 2025. That percentage varies by state, ranging from 4 percent to 10 percent.

"As a mutual company with a customer-first focus, State Farm Mutual is able to provide value directly to our customers while maintaining financial strength to keep our promises in the future," State Farm Mutual President and CEO Jon Farney said. He added that the company's financial performance translated into lower auto rates this year, along with the $5 billion policyholder dividend.

So, how will you know if you're getting money?

Qualifying customers with an email address registered with State Farm should receive an email from donotreply@e.sfdividend.com with instructions for choosing how they want to receive their payment. Customers without an email address on file will automatically receive a check in the mail.

With payments going out to customers across the country, State Farm says the entire process will take several months to complete.

The company is also warning customers to be careful about potential scams. State Farm will not charge a fee to receive the dividend and will never ask customers for email, banking or digital-wallet passwords.

Customers with questions can visit sfdividend.com or call the State Farm Dividend Customer Contact Center at 1-888-808-9532.

The dividend is based on previous premiums and does not affect future auto insurance rates, according to State Farm.