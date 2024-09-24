State Employee Charged with Passing Fraudulent Money Order

State Police in Marcy have arrested a New York State Department of Transportation employee on charges of forging two money orders that were passed back in August.

Troopers say, on September 19, 2024, State Police in Marcy arrested 31-year-old Anthony DiViccaro of Whitesboro, for Falsifying Business Records in the 2nd degree (class “A” misdemeanor).

According to State Police, in August 2024, State Police received a complaint from the New York State Department of Transportation stating they received two fraudulent or altered United States Postal Money Orders from an employee.

A preliminary investigation revealed DiViccaro had used his State DOT credit card in the amount of $355.27 and was ordered to pay the state agency back.

Troopers say, DiViccaro purchased a U. S. Postal Money Orders to make the payment but then filed a claim with the Post Office reporting these money orders were lost or stolen and was issued reimbursement by the USPS. After receiving the reimbursement checks, DiViccaro then submitted the original United States Postal Money Orders to the New York State Department of Transportation.

DiViccaro was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Whitestown Court on September 30, 2024 at 5:00 p.m.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

