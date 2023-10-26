Standard Owner Talks Little League, Being Business Person of Year

_____________________________________________________________________________

The owner of Standard Heating, Cooling and Insulation has won the Greater Utica Chamber of Commerce's Businessperson of the Year. She's the first woman to win the award in more than 20-years.

Jennifer Keida of Standard, and Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kari Puleo recently appeared on WIBX's Keeler in the Morning Show to discuss the award.

Keida spoke about her challenges in a male dominated industry and how she was able to take over her family-owned business and expand their footprint from Central New York into the Albany region, and how she was able to grow the company into a multi-million dollar local business. She also discussed employment loyalty and the programs and accommodations her company has made for employees at Standard.

Keida is a major supporter of local businesses and for heart health, with major involvement in both the Greater Utica Chamber of Commerce and the Mohawk Valley Chapter of the American Heart Association. She served on the chamber’s board from 2005 through 2012, becoming the youngest chairperson in 2010. She also served on the American Heart Association’s board since 2019 and chaired the Go Red for Women luncheon in 2019 and 2020.

Keida spoke about the challenges she's faced over the years, even as a young girl when she made her local Little League team, but was almost immediately dismissed from the team because of fear that she took away a spot on the team from a boy.

Listen to the entire interview on Keeler from last week. Keida was honored at a Chamber event at Harts Hill Inn in Whitesboro on October 18th.

Watch the Chamber acceptance video...



