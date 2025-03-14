Best Place to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day Outside of Ireland Is Here in New York
If you thought Boston was the best city in America to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, think again.
While Boston may be considered the "most Irish city" outside of Ireland due to the number of residents claiming Irish descent, the title should really go to New York.
Not only does New York have 6 cities with the highest Irish populations in the country, it is also home to one of America's best Irish pubs.
Read More: One of America's Best Irish Bars Is This Historic Ale House in NY
But ancestry and entertainment venus aren't enough to declare an area the world's best place to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. There are also parades, the price of a good pint, photo ops, and so much more that goes into deciding if a St. Paddy's Day trip is just good or downright legendary.
Despite this, many think Boston is the best place to celebrate the Irish and that is probably due in part to the Dropkick Murphys.
The above might not be entirely true, but you have to admit the song is rather catchy.
While it may have influenced some opinion, a new report finds Boston is no longer among the top 5 cities for St. Patrick's Day - but it did have a lot of good things to say about New York.
The Best City in America to Celebrate St. Patrick's Day
The experts at CanadaCasino came out with a new list if the best places in the country to party on March 17. Their roundup, shockingly, didn't even include Boston in the top 10.
Instead, it bowed in 13th place.
Meanwhile, the honor of being the new Irish cultural hotspot of America went to none other than New York City. The report claimed the Big Apple offers the highest number of Irish pubs and restaurants for people to grab an authentic meal (139) and enjoy one of the least expensive prices for a pint of Guinness, which is $7.40.
The report also found 119 of New York City's Irish restaurants and pubs have a rating of four stars or more, and the city has the highest number of St. Patrick's Day events, with 260.
The latter is roughly 40 more than second place finisher, Chicago. Plus, the Windy City charges 5 cents more for a pint of Guinness.
New York is also home to one of the largest and oldest St. Patrick's Day parades in the world, which "kicks off on Fifth Avenue, and features marching bands, bagpipers, and a sea of green, drawing thousands of spectators each year."
Speaking of parades, Utica's own kicks off this Saturday at 10am. Townsquare Media will be part of the event, so be sure to give us a shout when you see us marching down the street!
