Small Town Upstate NY Police Chief, Sgt Arrested For Misconduct

The police chief and a police sergeant of a small Upstate New York village each face charges of misconduct following an investigation by state police.

Trooper say Lowville Police Chief Randy Roggie, 59, faces a single charge of official misconduct, which is a class A misdemeanor. Troopers also charged Sergeant Philip Turck with official misconduct, three counts of misdemeanor petty larceny, and a felony county of falsifying business records.

The village of Lowville is located in Lewis County, approximately 55 miles north of the city of Utica, with a population of just over 3,000.

Lowville, NY is a small village located in Lewis County with a population of approximately 3,100. photo via google maps Lowville, NY is a small village located in Lewis County with a population of approximately 3,100. photo via google maps loading...

Both were processed on the charges and issued appearance tickets and are due to appear in court on the charges next week, police said.

Police did not disclose details of the allegations or the nature of the investigation. Instead, they have referred all questions on the case to the Onondaga County District Attorney's Office of Special Prosecutions.

Calls to the office have not yet been returned.

WIBX 950 will provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

Did We Catch You Crossing The 2022 Utica Boilermaker Road Race Finish Line? Boilermaker Sunday is back in July! The morning started with sunshine and brisk air. The finish line was already lined up with fans ready to cheer on their family and friends as early as 6:45 AM.

Scroll to see if we caught you crossing the finish line, or someone you know! Congrats again to all the participants of the 2022 Boilermaker Road Race.

The Boilermaker Road Race took place Sunday, July 10th, 2022.

61 Amazing Snapshots of Utica's Most Unique Boilermaker Ever The 2021 Utica Boilermaker Road Race will go down in the history books as one of the most unique, with an all-vaccinated field running the 5K and 15K on October 10th, without elite runners, and with thousands of regular participants sitting this one out because of COVID. The excitement this year was special and exclusive and there was no shortage of it, as seen through the lens of award winning photo-journalist Nancy L. Ford of Utica. Here are 61 awesome photos featuring some of the best moments from this year's race.

Did We Catch You Crossing The 2021 Boilermaker Finish Line?

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]