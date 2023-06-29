Small Town Upstate NY Police Chief, Sgt Arrested For Misconduct
The police chief and a police sergeant of a small Upstate New York village each face charges of misconduct following an investigation by state police.
Trooper say Lowville Police Chief Randy Roggie, 59, faces a single charge of official misconduct, which is a class A misdemeanor. Troopers also charged Sergeant Philip Turck with official misconduct, three counts of misdemeanor petty larceny, and a felony county of falsifying business records.
The village of Lowville is located in Lewis County, approximately 55 miles north of the city of Utica, with a population of just over 3,000.
Both were processed on the charges and issued appearance tickets and are due to appear in court on the charges next week, police said.
Police did not disclose details of the allegations or the nature of the investigation. Instead, they have referred all questions on the case to the Onondaga County District Attorney's Office of Special Prosecutions.
Calls to the office have not yet been returned.
WIBX 950 will provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]