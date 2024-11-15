Skip the Mess: 10 Places if You Want to “Eat Out” on Thanksgiving Day

Not everybody wants the chaos and mess of family or friends at your home for Thanksgiving dinner. Some people prefer to "eat out" for the holiday - and you still get the opportunity to put leftovers in the refrigerator for the holiday weekend.

Here’s a list of 10 restaurants within a 50-mile radius of Utica, offering special Thanksgiving menus this year:

1. Delta Hotels by Marriott - Thanksgiving buffet with classic dishes like turkey, mashed potatoes, and pumpkin pie at the Cornerstone Church in Utica (The Hub will be closed on Thanksgiving)

2. Delta Lake Inn (Rome, NY) - Serving a lakeside Thanksgiving feast from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with traditional offerings in a warm setting

3. Orchard Hall (Sauquoit, NY) - Choice of three-course Thanksgiving meals, dine-in, or takeout available

4. Ocean Blue Restaurant & Oyster Bar (Utica, NY) - Modern Thanksgiving dining experience atop the Landmarc Building; early reservations recommended

Ocean Blue Restaurant

5. Turning Stone Resort Casino (Verona, NY) - Features a 4-course meal with live entertainment across several restaurants, including a buffet at Season’s Harvest and the Oneida room.

6. Canal Side Inn (Little Falls, NY) - Offers a special Thanksgiving menu with reservations required for their traditional dining experience

7. The Craftsman Wood Grille & Tap House (Fayetteville, NY) - Serves a Thanksgiving buffet-style dinner with takeout options available

8. Heritage Hill Brewhouse (Jamesville, NY) - Known for a relaxed farm-to-table Thanksgiving menu, including house-brewed beers

9. Eleven Waters (Syracuse, NY) - Upscale Thanksgiving buffet with dishes featuring seasonal, local ingredients

Beautiful Finger Lakes

10. Otesaga Resort Hotel (Cooperstown, NY) - Full Thanksgiving brunch, including roast turkey, prime rib, and a selection of traditional sides and desserts

These restaurants offer a variety of Thanksgiving dining experiences, from classic buffet options to upscale, multi-course meals, perfect for celebrating the holiday in the Greater Utica area.

Important: Call ahead to make sure you get a reserved table. Restaurant availability subject to change.

Vintage Thanksgiving Side Dishes Maybe long forgotten, here is a list of Thanksgiving dishes you may not see any longer on your table. ﻿ Gallery Credit: Dave Roberts

Grocery Chains Open on Thanksgiving 2024 A list of grocery stores that will be open on Thanksgiving Day in 2024. Hours may vary. Gallery Credit: Danielle Kootman