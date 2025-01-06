It's already time to start thinking about the Boilermaker. Can you believe it?

The greatest race in Central New York history returns Sunday, July 13, and racers should start preparing.

Registration for the main event, the 15k race presented by Excellus BlueCross Blue Shield, opens January 13 at 10 in the morning for priority runners.

These are runners who registered for the 2024 race. The window to register closes on Saturday, January 26, at 11:59 pm.

The following day, Monday the 27th, is the start of open registration at 10 in the morning. The window will remain open until the last bib is sold.

This year, 10,500 race bibs are up for grabs and already over 3,500 have been registered.

Meanwhile, registration for the 5k race presented by Utica National has 4,500 openings and already 700 spots have been spoken for.

There is also the Boilermaker Charity Bib Program, sponsored by Wolfspeed. Runners can earn a free bib to run the race as long as they raise a minimum of $500 for area nonprofits.

You can see which nonprofits are part of the program by clicking HERE.

This year marks the 48th edition of the world famous race, which welcomes runners across the globe to run a challenging course throughout the City of Utica.

Mark Donovan, Boilermaker President, celebrated the beginning of a new chapter.

The 2024 Boilermaker saw the return of the legendary 'big-time race with a small-town feel' that has made it famous over the last 47 years. Combined with an extremely successful early registration period, we’re feeling energized and confident that the 48th Boilermaker will be another exceptional event for our participants, spectators, sponsors, volunteers, and the entire community.

While the race itself is expected to be a smash hit this year, all eyes are on the Saranac Post-Race Party.

Doors open at 8am following the race to all runners and spectators, and festivities last until noon.

For those who wish to be a part of this historic chapter can sign up to volunteer and help staff put on the 2025 race. The portal to sign up is open, and can be accessed HERE.

For more information about the Boilermaker and all the events planned during the weekend can visit boilermaker.com now.

