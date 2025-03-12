Sheriff: Woman Who Was Dragged By Train in Rome Was Homeless

Police and emergency crews were called to an Amtrak Train Station on Monday afternoon amid reports of a person being injured after she was dragged by a CSX train.

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol says the woman who was homeless was walking along the tracks wearing a backpack when a CSX cargo train was passing by. He said her backpack became caught on part of the moving train and dragged her several feet until the backpack broke and she was freed.

Maciol says the woman sustained non-life threatening injuries and was treated at Wynn Hospital. She will most likely be charged for trespassing on CSX property. Maciol says it's a criminal offense to be on train track property.

Police received a 911 call at 3:49 p.m. on Monday, March 10, reporting that a woman became caught on a train that was exiting, and she was dragged for a short distance.

The Rome Fire Department assisted OCSO at the scene.

