Sheriff Rob Maciol Announces His Candidacy for Re-Election

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol made it official Tuesday, announcing he is running for re- election during a mid-morning event at 72 Tavern and Grill in Utica.

The room was packed with supporters filling the space just steps from the Adirondack Bank Center. This wasn’t a quiet political rollout. The speech was clearly designed to be a reminder that Maciol has deep roots in the community and his goal is to keep momentum moving forward.

Looking out at the crowd, Maciol said the gathering didn’t feel political at all.

“I don’t see a political crowd,” he said. “I see neighbors. I see families. I see people who care about where they live and what kind of place Oneida County is going to be.”

Maciol, who grew up in New York Mills, has spent 37 years in law enforcement and 16 of those as sheriff. Before that, he served as mayor of New York Mills, sat on the local school board, and joined the volunteer fire department at age 18. He also spoke about his avid support of the Second Amendment, but said the essential job of keeping illegal guns off the streets isn't a political issue, it's about keeping neighborhoods safe for all citizens.

“I’ve always said this job isn’t about politics. It’s about people,” Maciol said. “When someone dials 911, they’re not asking about party lines. They need help.”

He credited the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office and the county jail staff, calling them the backbone of public safety, and stressed the importance of cooperation with local police departments, the Oneida Nation, and County Executive Tony Picente.

Public safety priorities included school security, addiction response through the Opioid Task Force, and continued pressure on Albany to address bail reform and Raise the Age laws.

“This is not a Democrat issue or a Republican issue,” Maciol said. “It’s a public safety issue.”

The announcement comes as Republicans have already lined up behind a challenger. On January 31, the Oneida County Republican Party announced it has endorsed Jared Pearl, the Maynard Fire Chief, to run against Maciol, setting the stage for a potential showdown in November.

Maciol also spoke about family, noting that becoming a grandfather has changed his perspective. I’ve heard that line before from candidates, but this one felt genuine.

With that, Maciol formally announced his run for another term.

“As long as I have the privilege of wearing this badge,” he said, “I will always put the safety of Oneida County first.”

The campaign season for sheriff, as well as many other state, federal and local races, is now officially underway. The signature petition process to become eligible to be placed on the ballot will begin soon.