Sheriff: Incident Between Rome Mayor and Former Mayor Investigated

There are very few official details available right now, but as one can imagine, the city of Rome is abuzz following reports that current Mayor Jeff Lannigan and previous Mayor Jim Brown were involved in a scuffle on Tuesday night at the Rome Teugega Golf Club. The incident is being investigated by the Oneida County Sheriff's Office.

Brown was a two-term Republican Mayor for Rome from 2004 through 2011. Lannigan became Mayor of the Upstate New York City in 2023. Lannigan has been instrumental in Rome's recovery following a F-2 tornado that struck the downtown area on July 16, 2024.

Check back for additional information.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

