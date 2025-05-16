Another round of intense weather is set to shake things up in Central New York.

The National Weather Service issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for the Mohawk Valley that will be in effect for several days.

The alert will remain in effect through Saturday night, with the NWS warning of howling winds and flash flooding.

The NWS said in the alert that multiple fronts that will culminate over the region, bringing "the potential for scattered strong to severe storms."

These storms may produce damaging winds, hail, and heavy downpours that could flood areas near creeks, streams, and other bodies of water.

When to Expect the Worst of These Storms in CNY

The region is set to be hit by a round of intense storms late in the afternoon into the evening hours today.

The more intense storms are expected after 11am tomorrow, when a "stronger

front moves into the area.

The NWS says the baseline rainfall for both days will be around half an inch, but bigger amounts could fall during the severe storms.

Stronger winds will persist through Saturday, especially in the afternoon.

These storms will begin moving out of the area on Saturday night, but they will try to leave one final impression before fully exiting the region.

As for the soggy weather, we're going to be stuck with it the entire weekend.

That means those hoping to mow their lawns or get some gardening done may have to find other projects to get done.

The good news is, the risk of having storms strong enough to produce tornadoes and extreme wind is not as high as those in the Ohio Valley.

That area is expected to be hit rather hard between now and Saturday night.

In the meantime, the sun is expected to return on Monday and stick around until at least Wednesday. Here's to hoping the forecast sticks.

Raise your hand if you are tired of all this rain!

