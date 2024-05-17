Senator Joe Griffo Brings NYS Education Commissioner and Schools Together

As schools prepare for Tuesday's budget vote, there's an unease regarding school finances and anticipated state aid. State Senator Joe Griffo (R-Rome) organized a forum between local representatives, school administrators, and NYS Education Department Commissioner Betty Rosa, to make sure she understands the concerns of Upstate NY schools.

Local NYSUT, school board and teacher association representatives, Regent Patrick Mannion and Assemblyman Brian Miller, R-C-Miller, Assemblyman Robert Smullen, R-C-Meco, and Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon, D-Marcy, were also in attendance.

Griffo said, the meeting provided attendees with the opportunity to speak face-to-face with the commissioner and to directly discuss issues affecting their districts. Commissioner Rosa also visited students and staff at the elementary school.

Topics discussed included:

•Foundation Aid and funding challenges

•Capital projects and improvements

•APPR

•Addressing teacher and principal shortages

•Preparing students for life after school

•Regionalization

•Rising special education costs

“I thank Commissioner Rosa and her staff for their willingness to participate in this important discussion with area school superintendents and other stakeholders,” Sen. Griffo said. “Dialogue like this is critical to our efforts to enhance education for area students and better meet the needs of school districts and communities in the region.”

Senator Griffo was on WIBX's Keeler in the Morning Show on Friday, discussing the meeting. Watch below from YouTube.

