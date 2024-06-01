Senator Griffo Honors Eight Community Advocates with Commendation Awards

Each year Senator Joe Griffo selects several individuals as recipients of his Senate Commendation Awards. Today he once again honored eight community advocates for their hard work in several areas and specialties. From educators to area business owners, those honored have one important thing in common. They are passionate about the growth and progress in Central New York.

These Commendations are one of the highest honors that the Senate can use to recognize people who have served and made lasting contributions to their community. Senator Griffo says,

These honorees are certainly worthy of recognition. They have demonstrated a remarkable commitment to helping others and have worked selflessly to improve the wellbeing of area residents, children, families, businesses, schools and communities. Each has truly made a difference and should be applauded and commended for their efforts.

The following community advocates were honored.

Raymond Durso - President and CEO of the Genesis Group

Andrew Derminio Andrew Derminio loading...

Durso is the head of the Genesis Group which, according their website, "began in the year 2000 with a purpose of uniting business and community leaders into working together to advance regional economic, social, and cultural interests." Durso is also the host of "This Week in the Mohawk Valley" every Sunday on WIBX.

Marolyn Wilson - Local Business Owner

Andrew Derminio Andrew Derminio loading...

Wilson is the owner of Holland Farms in Yorkville. She is also a pilot who has participated in flight races and is heavily involved in several organizations including the YWCA and the American Heart Association.

Lawrence Gilroy - Gilroy Kernan & Gilroy

Andrew Derminio Andrew Derminio loading...

Larry is the President of Gilroy Kernan & Gilroy, Inc. and co-chair for the Regional Economic Development Council for the Mohawk Valley. He is also involved in several local organizations including The Boilermaker Road Race and Utica University.

Elis DeLia

Andrew Derminio Andrew Derminio loading...

DeLia is a local attorney accomplished attorney and has been very involved in the networking of small and local businesses. He also advocates for those who are small business owners.

Dr. Rick Timbs - Statewide School Finance Consortium

Andrew Derminio Andrew Derminio loading...

Dr. Timbs has been a longtime advocate for school finance and state education funding. He has worked tirelessly to lobby state legislators and advise them on how to best improve school district funding across the state. Dr. Timbs is also a former educator and Superintendent. He is also a talented musician.

Dr. Cheryl Minor - Principal of Watson Williams Elementary School

Andrew Derminio Andrew Derminio loading...

Dr. Minor is very passionate about education in the City of Utica and the community as a whole. She is currently the principal at Watson Williams Elementary School and has served on several local boards.

Patrick McGrath - Local Business Owner

Andrew Derminio Andrew Derminio loading...

Patrick McGrath is the perfect of example of youth continuing with a positive vision for our community. He is the co-chair of the Utica St. Patrick's Day Parade and is a partner at McGrath, Myslinski, Kowalczyk & Nunn Funeral Directors.

Mersiha Omeragic - Yummilicious Café & Bakery

Andrew Derminio Andrew Derminio loading...

Omeragic along with her husband is the owner of the Yummilicious Cafe and Bakery at 1600 Rutger Street in Utica, NY. She is also a strong advocate for refugees in the area, having come here herself in the early 90s to escape war torn Bosnia.

One honoree who was not present to received her honor. Grace Rapasadi, an accomplished judge and civic leader from Madison County was the ninth recipient. Each of the honorees received a plaque and commendation coin upon being honored.

10 Thrilling Things to Do in Upstate New York This Summer Gallery Credit: Megan

US News & World Report 2024: Central NY's Best High Schools U.S. News & World compared data of the nearly 25,000 high schools across the country to determine the best of the best. While the top 10 schools here in New York State were all from the NYC School District, here's how some CNY schools ranked in the annual report. Gallery Credit: Megan