Schuyler Man Arrested on Charges of Child Pornography

New York State Police have arrested a local man on charges of promoting a sexual performance by a child, according to Troopers.

Police arrested 29 year old Destin A. Wood of Schuyler on October 20, 2025, on the following charges:

• Three counts of Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child (Class D felony)

• One count of Possession of a Sexual Performance by a Child (Class E felony)

Troopers say, the charges stem from an investigation initiated through a search warrant executed by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. The investigation focused on the transmission of child sexual exploitation material via the internet.

Wood was arraigned at the Herkimer County Centralized Arraignment Part (CAP) Court and subsequently remanded to the Herkimer County Correctional Facility. He is being held on $5,000 cash bail, $10,000 bond, or $25,000 partially secured bond, police say.

Troopers say, Wood is scheduled to appear in court again on October 27, 2025, at 2:00 p.m..

Police say the arrest resulted from a joint investigation conducted by members of the New York State Police Computer Crime Unit – Troop D, Troop D Bureau of Criminal Investigation – Herkimer, and ICAC – Albany.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

Photographer Captures Stunning Northern Lights Show in Adirondacks Shane Muckey captured stunning pictures of the Northern Lights in the Adirondacks. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Utica's Chicken Riggies Dish Wasn't Invented in Utica? Say It Isn't So. The now-famous Utica Chicken Riggies recipe has taken on a life of its own. The dish is now found well outside the Utica-Rome area and it's getting more and more popular as word spreads around the northeast. While there are many variations of the dish today, there's still only one original recipe. So, who created the first "Riggies" recipe and where did it really originate. Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler