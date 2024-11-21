A economic report suggests a popular grocery chain could go out of business as soon as next year.

This year has been rough on large and small, local companies here in New York.

Just recently, Sumitomo Rubber abruptly shuttered its facility in Upstate NY, resulting in over 1,500 layoffs. Days before that, hundreds working at a local distribution center suddenly lost their jobs, too.

It also has been a very rough year for grocery stores.

NerdWallet reports the industry had to mark up prices amid inflation and supply chain issues. In turn, their customers increasingly turned to bargain hunting at discount chains like Dollar General and Aldi.

With less people spending money at the "regular" supermarkets, those chains are starting to take on water.

Stop & Shop was one grocery chain that closed a dozen New York stores over the summer due to financial issues.

However, a new report claims 5 other chains are drowning in this new economy and could go belly up next year.

While four of the chains don't have brick and mortar locations in New York (Winn-Dixie, Save A Lot, Giant Eagle, and Smart & Final); one is relatively well known in our state.

The chain in question is ShopRite, which is owned by the same company that oversees Price Rite, and has over 300 locations across the Northeast.

There's 57 ShopRites across the Empire State.

If this is the first time you've heard of this chain - no you haven't. Remember this commercial?

Now it seems the chain can-cannot stay afloat amid some "financial difficulties" that is forcing the chain to shrink its footprint.

The chain was forced to close several locations over the summer, but it seems that even shutting some "underperforming" stores didn't have the desired effect.

MSN warns if the company continues to struggle, it risks going out of business entirely.

I am a lifelong shopper of ShopRite because it used to have amazing sales, coupons, and better prices than competitors like Stop & Shop or Big Y. When I lived in Connecticut, that was the store I always bought my groceries at.

The price of their produce was amazing for the price and I knew I could load up my cart for less than what I'd pay at the other places.

But that changed during the pandemic. Unfortunately, their quality declined and their prices skyrocketed until they were in league with even the most expensive grocery chains.

I wasn't the only one who noticed - the community Facebook group I was part of was really vocal about these changes.

So, like everyone else, I switched to shopping at Walmart and Aldi.

If ShopRite really wants to do some soul searching to find out why it's in this predicament, it needs to realize how its old customer base feels.

It forgot its roots and that's why customers are choosing to shop elsewhere.

Unless something drastic is done to bring back their quality without jacking up the prices, it is likely we will see this chain go down in 2025.

That said, where do you grab your groceries? Let us know by sounding off using the station app's chat feature.

