Rome Police Arrest City Woman Following Incident at Wendy’s
Police say they arrested a Rome woman on charges that she threatened another woman with a knife at Wendy's on Erie Boulevard West in the City of Rome, according to police.
29-year-old Nyquasia S. Morris of Rome was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, a Felony, and Menacing in the Second Degree, which is a Misdemeanor.
Police say on Monday, November 3, 2025, at about 4:30 PM, officers from the Rome Police Department Patrol Division responded to a report of a menacing incident involving a knife at Wendy’s, located at 401 Erie Boulevard West in the City of Rome. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the victim, who reported that an unknown female approached her and threatened her with a knife while she was eating inside the establishment. Police say the suspect then fled the scene. Officers quickly identified and apprehended the suspect, Morris.
Morris was transported to the Oneida County Jail and is being held on bail, police say.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from Rome Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]
