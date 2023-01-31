The Center for Family Life and Recovery is partnering with the city of Rome for a 'Winter Bash' during the upcoming mid-winter break.

The event will feature a snowman building contest, open skating at Kennedy Arena, free hot chocolate and a ton of fun, organizers say. And, it's not just for kids and teens in Rome. Students from across Oneida County are welcome, organizers said.

The 'Winter Bash' is scheduled for Thursday, February 23, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Kennedy Arena on West Embargo Street. Kids, their parents and families are invited for several free activities, including the build a snowman contest and crafting. An open skate on the ice at Kennedy Arena will take place between 1:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Canva Canva loading...

“This event is something fun for area kids and their families to do during the February mid-winter break,” said Cassandra Sheets, CEO of CFLR. “Youth in Oneida County need more opportunities to get out in the community, have fun, and build positive memories, and we think this event will do just that!”

Funding for the event comes from a grant allocated to Oneida County Suicide Prevention, utilized by the Center for Family Life and Recovery. Other sponsors include Oneida County Health Department, Cornell Cooperative Extension, Connected Family Schools, and wellness professional, Julian Tillman, Vitality, and more, officials said.

Center for Family Life and Recovery's mission is to support those struggling with addiction, mental health and behavioral issues by inspiring hope, providing help, promoting wellness and transforming lives, their website says.

Volunteers Brace Snow & Cold to Build Famous Ice Palace in Upstate New York Volunteers brave the snow and cold every January to build the famous Ice Palace, a centerpiece of the annual SaranacLlake Winter Carnival.