Help Crime Stoppers Find This Wanted Person of the Week
The Rome City Police Department and Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help in locating this week's Wanted Person of the Week.
According to Detective Shane Riolo of the Rome Police Department, police are searching for 19-year-old Logan M. Shaler who was last known to be living in the city of Rome. Riolo says, Shaler is wanted on two separate Rome City Court Warrants. Specifically, police say Shaler has reportedly failed to appear in front of the Rome City Court as directed and has not since been located. According to Riolo, Shaler has no known address but is believed to be in the Rome or Utica area.
MOHAWK VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK
Agency: City of Rome Police Department
Name: Logan M. Shaler
DOB: 02/22/2006 (19yo)
Descriptors: Caucasian, 05’03”, 120 lbs, brown hair, hazel eyes
Location: LKA in Rome, New York
Charges: One Bench Warrant for Criminal Possession of a Weapon
One Arrest Warrant for a violation of City Code Ordinances
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477. The Warrants Unit can also be reached at (315) 223-3580.
Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.
If you have any information about Shaler, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.
Utica's Chicken Riggies Dish Wasn't Invented in Utica? Say It Isn't So.
Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler
Photographer Captures Stunning Northern Lights Show in Adirondacks
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams
Utica Police Officers working Downtown Utica in the 40s and 50’s
Gallery Credit: Jim Rondenelli