A Rome teenager is in critical condition after being struck hit by a vehicle while walking in the road in Rome's outer district. Officials say the 13-year-old girl suffered a traumatic brain injury in the incident.

State Police officials say the accident happened just after 7:00 pm. on Saturday night on Elmer Hill Road. The teen, Crystal Seymour, was walking southbound on Elmer Hill Road and was struck by a sedan being driven by 20-year-old Isaiah Tomassi.

Troopers say Tomassi immediately pulled over and called 911, then began tried to assist the victim. Seymour was first taken to Rome Memorial Hospital, then transported to Upstate University Hospital.

Troopers say a Drug Recognition Expert examined the 20-year-old driver and found no signs of drug or alcohol impairment.

The investigation is continuing.

