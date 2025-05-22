A heartwarming video is making the rounds in Rome for all the right reasons.

If you've ever come across a distressed animal on the side of the road, chances are you feel the urge to stop and help.

Sometimes, it might be too dangerous to intervene. Traffic can be dangerously busy and pose a risk to your safety.

Despite the risk, several heroic individuals in Rome leapt into action when a mother duck began crossing a crowded intersection and one of her babies got separated.

A bystander captured the incredible moment, which shows three men - possibly strangers - working together to unite the family and deliver them to safety.

The video was anonymously submitted to WKTV's Eric Gage, who shared it to his Facebook page. Check out the sweet moment below.

Several commenters not only applauded the gentlemen who worked together to guide the ducks, but also the drivers who patiently waited in their cars until the family was safe.

Many pointed out that particular intersection is a "little crazy" at times, and expressed gratitude towards the men that intervened.

Some commenters found humor in the video, joking that the mother duck had the sense to use the crosswalk to take her babies across the street.

Others took it as a sign that there are still many good people left in the world and thanked Gage for sharing the uplifting video.

What to Do If You See an Animal Crossing the Road

While it's seen as a noble action to save animals from harm, authorities are warning residents to always put their own safety first. Police warn there is always a certain level of risk when one tries to stop traffic themselves.

If the animal or animals are on a busy street, National Geographic urges the public to call police so they can control the flow of cars and keep everyone safe. Police will also try to capture the animal to relocate it for their own safety.

If you are on a less busy street, police say put on your hazard lights and pull your car to the side of the road while keeping an eye on all incoming traffic. Officials say keep a safe distance from the animal or animals and don't try to pick them up or handle them.

Instead, follow calmly behind them or usher them with hand gestures until they are safely across the street.

If the animal is injured, call local authorities or a wildlife rehabber so the creature can be cared for by professionals.