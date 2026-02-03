Rome Police Looking for a Driver Who Fled After SUV-Pedestrian Accident
Police in Rome are asking for the public's help in finding a driver of a vehicle who hit a pedestrian at around 11:40 a.m. on Court Street in the city.
Police say they responded to the 400 block of West Court Street in regards to a motor vehicle/pedestrian collision. They say, a female was struck by a dark colored Ford SUV which was traveling in an easterly direction on West Court Street. The suspect in the vehicle fled the scene towards North Madison Street, police say.
The female was transported to an area hospital by AmCare Ambulance and subsequently flown by Mercy Flight to an area trauma center for evaluation and treatment. Police say she is currently in critical but stable condition in Syracuse.
Police Are Looking for a dark colored Ford SUV
The Rome Police Department is looking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect vehicle involved in this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rome Police Department’s TIP line at (315) 339-7744, or call Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers and leave an anonymous tip which could result in a reward if as a result of the tip, the suspect brought into custody.
Police say more information will be released once further information is obtained.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
