Rome PD Asking for Public’s Help in Finding Man Staying in Rome or Utica
Police in Rome are asking for the public's help in finding a 30-year-old Rome man on a handful of felony charges.
Police say, Frederick Gilmore is wanted on several charges issued from the Rome City Court. There is an arrest warrant for two counts of Criminal Contempt in the First Degree, Criminal Obstruction of Breathing, Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree, and Harassment in the Second Degree. All of the charges stem from a Domestic Incident that occurred in the month of August of 2024. Gilmore has no known address but is believed to be in the Rome or Utica area.
MOHAWK VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK
Agency: City of Rome Police Department
Name: Frederick A. Gilmore
DOB: 12/04/1993 (30 yo)
Descriptors: Black Male, 5”09”
, 200 lbs, black hair, brown eyes
Location: LKA in Rome, New York
Charges: 2 counts Criminal Contempt 1st
- Felony
Criminal Obstruction of breathing
Criminal Mischief 4th degree
Harassment 2nd degree
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.
Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.
If you have any information about Gilmore, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.
