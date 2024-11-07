Rome PD and Crime Stoppers Looking for This Wanted Man

The Rome Police Department and Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help in finding this week's Wanted Person of the Week.

According to Rome PD's Detective Shane Riolo, 38-year-old Zachary Conte is wanted on two charges of Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree issued from the Rome City Court.

There are Bench Warrants issued for Conte and both of the charges stem from two different larcenies on two different dates in the City of Rome where Conte left a local business with over $1,000.00 in merchandise which he did not pay for.

Conte is also wanted by the New Hartford Police Department, Utica Police Department, and the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department for other larcenies and Family Court Warrants. Conte’s whereabouts is unknown, but he is believed to be in the area.

WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK

Name: Zachary J. Conte

DOB: 02/20/1986 (38 yo)

Descriptors: white male, 5”06”, 160 lbs, balding, brown eyes

Location: Unknown whereabouts

Charges: 2 counts of Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree (E Felony)

Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.

Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."

Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.

attachment-Welcome-294-20181110194249-38903798_1916932348329234_6582277727489884160_n1 loading...

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.

Get our free mobile app

If you have any information about Conte, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.

1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip

2) Directly at www.p3tips.com

3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)

4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS

Get our free mobile app

Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New Hartford Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

KEEP READING: Check out these totally awesome '80s toys Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

Great Disney+ Movies You Might Have Missed These excellent films are all waiting to be discovered on Disney+.