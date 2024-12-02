Rome Man Indicted on Sexual Abuse Charges Against Female Child

A Rome man is facing an indictment on several felony charges related to sexual abuse allegations. The alleged abuse victim is a girl under the age of 15, according to Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Derrick O’Meara, Director of the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center (CAC).

O'Meara says the investigation began on September 7, 2024, when the Rome Police received a report of alleged sexual abuse occurring in the city. Due to the seriousness of the allegations, the case was referred to the CAC. It was then that Sgt. Melissa Bolton of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office led the investigation, according to officials.

Authorities says they were able to determine 57-year-old Kevin Lamay had been engaging in ongoing sexual contact with the victim since April 2021. The case was eventually handed over to the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office and presented to a grand jury in November of this year.

Following a review of the evidence, officials say the grand jury ultimately indicted Lamay on charges including Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child, two different counts of Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child and Rape.

Lamay was arrested on November 27th, 2024 in Rome by local authorities and the U.S. Marshals Task Force. He was arraigned in Oneida County Court and held on $50,000 cash bail. A protective order was issued for the victim, who is receiving support through the CAC.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from New Hartford Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

