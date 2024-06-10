Rome Larceny Suspect Caught with Enormous Quantity of Meth, Fentanyl and Cocaine

The Rome Police Department is announcing the results of an arrest made following a larceny investigation and huge drug discovery.

Officials with the Rome Police Department say units responded to a complaint of a larceny in progress at the Shoe Dept. store at 103 Erie Boulevard West. Police say that their investigation led them to discover the suspect to be 28-year-old Dusty J. Derocha of Rome.

Photo Courtesy of Rome Police via Facebook Photo Courtesy of Rome Police via Facebook loading...

During the course of the investigation into the larceny and subsequent arrest, Rome Police say they made an even more startling and serious discovery. Officials say when they placed Derocha into custody, police discovered him to be in possession of a massive quantity of methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine. In addition to the discovery of the drugs, police say they located a functional digital scale, packaging materials and material used to "cut" drugs with.

Photo Courtesy of Rome Police via Facebook Photo Courtesy of Rome Police via Facebook loading...

As part of the investigation, Rome Police enlisted the assistance of the Rome Police Department Special Investigations Unit. As a result of the investigation and arrest, Derocha is facing the charges including Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 2nd Degree (Felony) and Petit Larceny (Misdemeanor). As police are awaiting lab results, further drug charges are pending. He was booked and remanded to Oneida County Jail.

The drug problem in the county continues to be a serious one. In the month of May 2024 there were 21 opioid overdoses and two of them were fatal. In the first week of June alone, there have been 5 overdoses and one fatal. If you or someone you know may be in need of help, Oneida County can help. Get more information at www.ocopioidtaskforce.org/.

