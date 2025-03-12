Rome Humane Society: Dead Puppy Found in Puppy Corral

An ugly story out of Rome from the Humane Society of Rome on Wednesday. The Humane Society claims that this morning a dead puppy was found run their puppy corral.

"Urgent: A Heartbreaking Discovery at Our Shelter. This morning, our staff arrived at the shelter to find a devastating sight: a dead puppy left in our puppy corral overnight. It's unclear whether the puppy was still alive when it was dropped off or if it was already deceased. We're deeply saddened by this senseless act of cruelty," the shelter stated on a Facebook Post.

The Facebook post says the shelter is working with local law enforcement including police and the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. They also say they're reviewing their security footage in hopes that they'll see something on video from overnight. Temperatures early Wednesday morning dipped down into the mid to upper 20s in some locations in the Mohawk Valley.

"We need your help-if you have any information or may have seen anything suspicious, please reach out to us immediately." The Rome Humane Society can be reached at 315.336.7070. Tips could also be sent in anonymously to Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers through their app, or by calling 866-730-8477.

"Together, we can make sure those responsible for this heartless act are held accountable. Please share and help us find justice for this innocent puppy," according to the post.

The Humane Society is asking for people who share the story to use the following hash tags: #JusticeForPuppy #EndAnimalCruelty #AnimalShelterHelp

Utica's Chicken Riggies Dish Wasn't Invented in Utica? Say It Isn't So. The now-famous Utica Chicken Riggies recipe has taken on a life of its own. The dish is now found well outside the Utica-Rome area and it's getting more and more popular as word spreads around the northeast. While there are many variations of the dish today, there's still only one original recipe. So, who created the first "Riggies" recipe and where did it really originate. Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler