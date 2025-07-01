Rome’s Relax Inn Closed by City Under Public Nuisance Law

The Relax Inn on East Whitesboro Street in Rome has been shut down by the city following a Public Nuisance Abatement Board hearing held on June 10, 2025.

According to Rome Mayor Jeff Lanigan, the Inn had its Certificate of Occupancy revoked for a period of 12 months, effective June 17, 2025. The Administrative Panel may consider reinstatement of the Certificate of Occupancy after six months, but only if certain conditions are met.

Lanigan says, the board's decision was based on a documented history of criminal activity and serious public safety concerns associated with the property. This included incidents of drug trafficking, numerous assaults, violence, and cases involving weapons, including a shooting. The ruling reflects the City's continued commitment to restoring peace and order in residential areas that have been adversely affected by chronic nuisance properties.

“The closure of the Relax Inn brings much-needed relief to the residents of this neighborhood. For too long, families living nearby have had to endure fear, noise, and danger due to the persistent criminal activity at this location," said Lanigan. Rome residents deserve to feel safe in their homes and to enjoy the peace and dignity of their communities. We will continue to take aggressive action to clean up our neighborhoods and make our city a better place to live.”

Beginning in January 2024, Mayor Lanigan and his Public Safety Commissioner, Ken White, established a Public Nuisance Committee, which meets monthly to address nuisance properties. To date, the city has investigated over 100 nuisance cases and successfully closed 14 high-risk properties.

In addition to responding to complaints, the city has also taken a proactive approach, working directly with absentee landlords to bring their properties into compliance before problems escalate.

Lanigan's office says the city has taken a no-tolerance approach to nuisance properties. "The City of Rome will continue to work with law enforcement and community partners to identify and take action against properties that jeopardize public safety and disrupt the quality of life in its neighborhoods," he added.

