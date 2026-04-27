Rome Health Wound Care Center Earns National Honor

Rome Health’s Wound Care Center has been named a Center of Distinction by Healogics, a national provider of advanced wound care services, following a year of strong clinical performance.

The recognition is based on 12 straight months of measured results, including a patient satisfaction rate topping 92 percent. It puts the Rome program among a select group of wound care centers nationwide meeting those benchmarks.

That consistency shows up over time. Since opening in 2013, the center has treated more than 2,700 patients and healed more than 6,400 wounds, according to Rome Health.

For the people doing the work every day, the award hits close to home.

“This recognition is a direct reflection of our team,” said Miranda Majewicz-Huembes, director of the Rome Health Wound Care Center. She pointed to the group’s collaboration and focus on constant improvement as key reasons behind the results.

The center is part of a network of nearly 600 Healogics-affiliated locations across the country and treats a wide range of conditions, including diabetic foot ulcers, pressure wounds, infections and other chronic issues.

Patients have access to advanced options such as negative pressure wound therapy, total contact casting, bioengineered tissues and hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which can help speed healing in certain cases.

Officials say a big part of the approach is getting patients in quickly and keeping care consistent. The program brings together physicians, nursing staff and specialized treatments to give patients a better shot at recovery.