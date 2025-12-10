Rome Countryside Apartments Fire Has Claimed a Second Victim

Authorities in Rome are reporting that the woman who was found severely burned outside the Countryside Apartment fire on Tuesday has now died. The fire's second victim who had been in critical condition at Wynn Hospital in Utica, died shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. The names of the two deceased will be released after the medical examiner positively identifies them, according too Sheriff Rob Maciol.

The fire broke out at about 4:00 a.m. on Tuesday, at the apartment complex at 7108 Rome-Oriskany Road and police say some 40 people were able to escape the blaze safely. A warming center was set up at All Saints Parish on Hickory St. in the city where the displaced are receiving services from the American Red Cross.

Sheriff Maciol said the Oriskany-Rome road remained closed near the fire scene as crews worked to determine the exact cause of the fire.

Temperatures on Tuesday morning were near zero degrees making the fire dangerous for residents who got out of the burning structure, and for emergency crews there to assist victims and firefighters battling the stubborn blaze, said Sheriff Maciol.

Fire officials say one Rome firefighter suffered minor injuries while fighting the fire, and no other first responders were injured.

Cash donations are being accepted by the American Red Cross as donations should reference the Rome apartment fire. Additionally, clothing donations for those affected can be made at the McConnellsville Fire Department located at 8480 Mill Pond Way in Blossvale. Authorities say the displaced include some 40 adults, and 8 year old child and a toddler.

