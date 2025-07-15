Rock Legend Alice Cooper vs. Former SU Coach Jim Boeheim?

There will be rock stardom on one side of the court, and basketball stardom on the other as the Herkimer OGs play Boeheim's Army on Saturday at 6 p.m. in the regional round of The Basketball Tournament (TBT) in Syracuse. On one side, Rock and Rock Hall of Fame rocker Alice Cooper, who is a major supporter of the Herkimer OGs, and on the other side - one of the winningest coaches in all of college basketball, former SU Coach Jim Boeheim.

The fact is, Alice Cooper isn't going to be coaching the Herkimer OGs, but he's a huge supporter and close friend of team owner, Scott Flansburg, who's known around the world as the Human Calculator. Flansburg is from Herkimer, and is spending much of his off time selling the facts about how the game of basketball was actually invented in Herkimer, NY, and not in Springfield, MA.

The game

The Herkimer Originals will be comprised of an all-star lineup from the American Basketball Association's East and Central regions. This dynamic team is ready to bring their ABA all-star game to the court in hopes of significantly impacting the tournament. Meanwhile, Syracuse will be made up of former Division I players including Buddy Boeheim, Jimmy Boeheim, Rakeem Christmas, and Malachi Richardson, among many others.

The Basketball Tournament (TBT) is a high‑stakes, open‑application, single‑elimination basketball tournament held every summer in the U.S. Since its debut in 2014, it’s grown into a 64‑team affair with a winner‑takes‑all top prize of $1 million. Former Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim will be coaching this year's Syracuse team, which is ranked first in the region. Herkimer is the regional bottom seed at #8.

The regional round, including the Syracuse - Herkimer game on Saturday at 6 p.m. will be played at SRC Arena 4585 West Seneca Tpke, in Syracuse. The games will be broadcast on FOX Sports' FS1.

