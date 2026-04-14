Gov. Praises Authorities After Clinton Threat, RFA Threat Not Credible

A credible school shooting threat in Oneida County was stopped before it could unfold, according to Governor Kathy Hochul, who praised local law enforcement for stepping in quickly.

The case centers on Clinton Middle School, where investigators say three students were involved in an alleged plan to carry out a shooting in the cafeteria on April 17th. The investigation began after a parent reported a troubling Snapchat post. Authorities later determined the threat was real, saying the students had both a plan and access to weapons. Several firearms were seized from a home tied to the case.

Hochul said she was briefed by state police and called the situation serious.

“I have been briefed by state police about a credible mass shooting threat at Clinton Middle School in Oneida County involving three students,” Hochul said. “I am grateful for the work of Oneida County Sheriff Maciol and local law enforcement in preventing this tragic act of violence. My administration stands ready to assist local law enforcement as they continue their investigation.” -Gov. Hochul

Two girls, a 14-year-old and a 13-year-old, were charged with aggravated threat of mass harm and sent for mental health evaluations. A 13-year-old boy faces a felony charge of second-degree conspiracy. He has been released to a guardian.

Another Threat Not Credible

The developments in Clinton came just a day before a separate scare in Rome. Police there investigated a social media threat involving Rome Free Academy after being notified on April 14. That one, authorities say, did not hold up.

Rome Police say the threat was not credible and there is no connection to the Clinton case. Captain Alex Sypniewski said there is also no indication it was a copycat situation.

Even so, Sheriff Robert Maciol said it is common to see similar threats pop up after a high-profile case.

“There are always copycat threats, nearly every single time,” Maciol said.

Officials stress every report is taken seriously and investigated fully, no matter how it turns out.