Reports: Rep. Elise Stefanik Might Not Leave Congress After All?
Some 20 Republican candidates have lobbied and spent their own money, a Democratic candidate has been declared, and now the nomination of Elise Stefanik as Ambassador to the United Nations might be pulled by the White House? That's what CBS and Reuters is reporting on Thursday after a White House officials says there's talk about leaving her in Congress as to not deplete the Republican majority in the House of Representatives.
Speaker Mike Johnson's Republican majority is currently 218-213 with four vacancies, two of which are in Florida where special elections are set for April 1, 2025. Another special election in Arizona has been set for September 25, 2025, with Stefanik's not scheduled until she resigns from Congress, which was expected to happen following her senate confirmation which was unofficially set to begin next week. Now, this comment from the White House to a CBS reporter has cast a shadow of uncertainty over what is expected to happen at the United Nations and Stefanik's Congressional district, NY-21, which covers a part of Oneida and Herkimer Counties as well as a major swath of the New York's north country. Stefanik's office has not commented on the news.
President Trump nominated Stefanik, a loyal Trump supporter, back in November and since then she's remained in Congress to preserve her "Trump vote" in order to move the President's agenda forward.
Joe Rontkowski, Anthony Constantino, and NY Assemblyman Robert Smullen are among some 20-plus potential Republican candidates who've shown an interest in the seat. Republican County chairpeople will vote to determine which candidate the party runs, once Stefanik resigns from Congress and Governor Kathy Hochul sets a special election. Blake Gendebien, a north country farmer, was named the Democratic candidate about 30 days ago.
